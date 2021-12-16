Law Debenture Co. Plans Dividend of GBX 6.88 (LON:LWDB)

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:LWDB traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 759 ($10.03). 68,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 771.28. The company has a market cap of £932.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. Law Debenture has a 12-month low of GBX 616 ($8.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 813 ($10.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
