Lead Wallet Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $58,404.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

