Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,727.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of INFR stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

