Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Tops One Day Volume of $19,205.00

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00055990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.04 or 0.08212270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.96 or 1.00070674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

