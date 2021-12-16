Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

LII stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.93. The company had a trading volume of 218,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,878. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.80 and a 200 day moving average of $322.67. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $187,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

