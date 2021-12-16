Leslie’s (LESL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leslie’s (NASDAQ: LESL):

12/16/2021 – Leslie’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

12/15/2021 – Leslie’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

12/10/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Leslie’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/10/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LESL traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,225. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 256.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Leslie’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

