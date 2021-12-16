Lethean Trading 37.1% Higher Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $2,022.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,846.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.43 or 0.08365130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00316834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.00927121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00074700 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.00406875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00261834 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

