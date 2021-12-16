Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Level One Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 19,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682. The stock has a market cap of $298.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Level One Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

