LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 2.4%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.63 and last traded at $152.63. Approximately 426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 251,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.41.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

