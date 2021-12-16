Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and $190,459.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00314516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.