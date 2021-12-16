Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Buys $21,476.88 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,476.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,672 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 7,811 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49.

Limbach stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 27,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,946. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

