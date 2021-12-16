Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLNW. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,411,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.