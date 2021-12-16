Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.46. Lincoln National posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.