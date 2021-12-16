Linda Hasenfratz Acquires 50,000 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,137,500.

Shares of TSE:LNR traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$72.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,887. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$63.44 and a 12-month high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.44.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 7.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

LNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

