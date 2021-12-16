Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 87.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 30.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $341.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $341.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

