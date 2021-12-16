Linear Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $115.40 million and $19.98 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00205173 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,122,882,026 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

