LINK (LN) Price Tops $245.12 on Top Exchanges

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $245.12 or 0.00508842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $8.78 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.40 or 0.08352165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,178.40 or 1.00013322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

