LinkEye (LET) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $2.86 million and $124,005.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.03 or 0.08266112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.85 or 1.00159633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

