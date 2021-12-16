Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.02. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 412,737 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

