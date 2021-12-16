Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $8.66 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $1,314.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.79 or 0.99402892 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 179.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,719,106 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

