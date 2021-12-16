Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.37 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.37 billion and $992.75 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.91 or 0.00313234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,205,232 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

