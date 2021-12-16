LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $2,470.24 and $49.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,106.00 or 1.94544521 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

