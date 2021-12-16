Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTMCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 254,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,471. Lithium Chile has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Lithium Chile in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

