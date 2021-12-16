Lithium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Lithium has a market cap of $21.87 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lithium has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,818,299 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

