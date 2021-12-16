LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $532,332 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIVN opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

