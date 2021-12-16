Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Approximately 1,345,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 705,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.30.

About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

