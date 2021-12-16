LiveRamp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,760 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,548% compared to the typical volume of 471 put options.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RAMP traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 650,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.