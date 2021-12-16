LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LVOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Shares of LVOX opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.