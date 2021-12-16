Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 30,800 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.24 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,154 shares of company stock valued at $17,631,591. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

