Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,102 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Workday by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Workday by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,952,000 after buying an additional 231,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $279.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.