Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 610 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

