Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 63,800 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 646.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

