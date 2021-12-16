Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 64,891 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,891 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,698,000 after buying an additional 85,955 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $304.59 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $761.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

