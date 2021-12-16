Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 900 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $598.19 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.