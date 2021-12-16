Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 809.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $17,757,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 657,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 125,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $11,760,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $116.24 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

