Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,888,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of -166.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,851 shares of company stock valued at $41,315,258. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

