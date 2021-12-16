Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

