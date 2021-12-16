Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $565.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.