Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 189,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 598,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

RF stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.