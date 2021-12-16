Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $817.09 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $797.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $812.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

