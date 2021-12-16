Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $205.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

