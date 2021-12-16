Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 385.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 281,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $478.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $481.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

