Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 27,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.