Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $162.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

