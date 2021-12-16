Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 477.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 324,417 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.96 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

