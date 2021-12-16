Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.56 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 26.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 29.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $232.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day moving average of $204.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $235.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

