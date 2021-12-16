Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

