Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.96 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $345.64 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $348.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.38 and its 200-day moving average is $299.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

