Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

