Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.43 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,448,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 773,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

